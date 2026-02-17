Pima County approves $855K for second round of crisis grants

The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved $855,000 Tuesday for a second round of Short-Term Crisis and Emergency Resources grants to help local agencies provide food, housing and utility assistance, transportation, medical needs and legal services.

The funding follows an $838,390 allocation, approved Dec. 16, and is drawn from rolled-over general funds from the prior fiscal year.

In the first round, the Pima County Community & Workforce Development Department received 57 applications totaling more than $3.3 million. After review by staff and the Outside Agency Citizen Review Committee, 29 programs were recommended for funding.

“The volume of applications in the first round shows a significant need for funding among community agencies,” said CWD Director Dan Sullivan, noting nonprofits rely on the grants to respond quickly and close service gaps for struggling families.

Applications for the second round will be open March 2 through March 20. The review committee is expected to finalize recommendations by April 16, ahead of a Board vote on April 21. Agencies must be current or prior recipients of County funds and may apply in one of five service areas for up to $75,000.

County officials said the STCER grants support the region’s Prosperity Initiative, which focuses on housing stability, transportation access and reducing generational poverty in high-need neighborhoods.