Pima County and AZDHS race to secure funding for WIC program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the government shutdown now in its 21st day -- funding for the Women, Infants, and Children program, known as WIC, could be running out.

Over 150 thousand Arizona families use WIC and rely on the support, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

However, the shutdown has put the program at risk, and now families are scrambling to find support.

Mothers like Julie Munger say that WIC gets her the resources to take care of her 5-month-old son, James.

"If we don’t have WIC, we have to pay out of our pockets for our formula," Munger said. "We won’t be able to pay our car insurance, our car bill, and rent. We won’t be able to pay phone bills. So we’re at a standstill; do we feed our son or do we put a roof over his head?

James requires a special formula due to health reasons. However, Munger says it's expensive.

"His formula is extremely hard to find," Munger said. "WIC supported James with figuring out what formula works best for him."

Congress sets aside WIC funding to support its operations.

But with the government still shut down, the program has been put in limbo.

AZDHS says there are over 4 thousand babies the program helps feed...

Now, Local leaders are hoping to get more funding to keep it afloat.

Celia Nabor, Assistant Director for Prevention Services at the Arizona Department of Health Services, says there are contingencies already in place to keep the program running until mid-November.

"Since October 1st, we have received 3 federal allocations," Nabor said. "So those are federal funds coming from USDA to help us continue to provide services. We’ve received those 3 allocations, which at this point allow us to provide services to families through mid-November."

Wic is currently funded through November 10th.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors will meet on November 4th.

In a letter to the Board, County Administrator Jan Lesher is asking supervisors to work on transferring nearly $500 thousand in county funds to ensure the WIC program does not get interrupted...

So families like Jolie and James can stay afloat.

Anyone who needs support with childcare and food security can reach WIC services here.

