Pima County administrator's family issues statement after bicycle accident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The family of Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry after he was seriously injured in a bicycle accident over the weekend.

Huckelberry's family says he's always been a safe rider — wearing a helmet, "colorful" clothing, and never earbuds — but was "knocked off" his bike in the downtown area Saturday morning.

The family thanked first responders and the community for their support and for respecting their wishes for privacy.

Read the full statement below:

“Chuck was riding his bike with friends Saturday morning. He’s an experienced and avid rider and he was doing everything right: Helmet, gloves, colorful “Loop” jersey, no earphones (ever), riding prudently and totally focused on having a fun and safe ride. But as too often happens to cyclists, bad luck prevailed. He was knocked off his bike downtown and needed prompt emergency care. The medics of Tucson Fire responded quickly and professionally, as did the Tucson Police Department. We are immensely grateful to them for the care and kindness that they provided. We also thank everyone who has respected our wish for privacy in these initial days of his treatment and recovery.”

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

