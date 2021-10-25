Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Pima County administrator's family issues statement after bicycle accident

"Bad luck prevailed," family says
items.[0].image.alt
KGUN
Huckelberry at Treatment plant.png
Posted at 4:03 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 19:03:21-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The family of Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry after he was seriously injured in a bicycle accident over the weekend.

Huckelberry's family says he's always been a safe rider — wearing a helmet, "colorful" clothing, and never earbuds — but was "knocked off" his bike in the downtown area Saturday morning.

The family thanked first responders and the community for their support and for respecting their wishes for privacy.

Read the full statement below:

“Chuck was riding his bike with friends Saturday morning. He’s an experienced and avid rider and he was doing everything right: Helmet, gloves, colorful “Loop” jersey, no earphones (ever), riding prudently and totally focused on having a fun and safe ride. But as too often happens to cyclists, bad luck prevailed. He was knocked off his bike downtown and needed prompt emergency care. The medics of Tucson Fire responded quickly and professionally, as did the Tucson Police Department. We are immensely grateful to them for the care and kindness that they provided. We also thank everyone who has respected our wish for privacy in these initial days of his treatment and recovery.”

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix at 11AM on KGUN 9 starting November 2nd!

COMING SOON!