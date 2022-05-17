Pima Community College to hold first in-person graduation since pandemic began

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After two years of virtual ceremonies, 2022 Pima Community College graduates will receive their degrees at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium Wednesday, May 18, the college's first in-person commencement since the pandemic began in 2020.

This will also be the first outdoor ceremony in the school's commencement history.

3,330 candidates applied for graduation at Pima this spring. The college expects to award 4,669 degrees and certificates to these students.

The highest volume of associate degrees awarded to Pima's class of 2022 is from its liberal arts, nursing and science programs.

Its five degree programs with the most candidates for graduation this year are:



Liberal Arts (Associate of Arts), 757 candidates

Nursing (Associate of Applied Science), 187 candidates

Science (Associate of Science), 187 candidates

Business Administration (Associate of Business), 159 candidates

EMT Paramedic (AAS), 77 candidates

This year's commencement speaker is Webster Rose, a PimaOnline graduate who was honored with the 2021 Instructional Technology Council Outstanding eLearning award.

For those planning to attend:



Graduation will begin promptly at 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium is located at 2500 E. Ajo Way

Graduates should arrive by 5:30 p.m. and check in no later than 6:00 p.m. through Gate A

Guests should enter through Gate B

Kino Sports Complex has a clear bag policy in place

There ise no charge for parking

For additional information, please visit the Pima Community College graduation resource site.