Pima Community College: 'Armed person' on campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Community College authorities have notified the public that an "armed person" was seen on the school's West Campus, 2250 W. Anklam Rd.

They say if you're near the area, to stay off campus.

Those on campus have been instructed to follow campus police instructions and keep doors locked.

This is a developing story, KGUN 9 will provide more information once it becomes available.

