Pima Community College: 'Armed person' on campus

Pima Community College West Campus
Posted at 12:04 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 14:04:59-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Community College authorities have notified the public that an "armed person" was seen on the school's West Campus, 2250 W. Anklam Rd.

They say if you're near the area, to stay off campus.

Those on campus have been instructed to follow campus police instructions and keep doors locked.

This is a developing story, KGUN 9 will provide more information once it becomes available.

