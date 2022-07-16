Suicide and crisis lifeline changes to 988

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — You learn the number 911 as soon as you can talk, and the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is hoping to be added to that list of important numbers.

Previously known as 1-800-273-TALK, the national suicide prevention hotline is changing to 988 on July 16.

The 24/7 hotline offers confidential support for someone going through a mental health crisis.

“In the great majority of cases, suicidal ideation is reduced, distress is reduced and oftentimes individuals are ready to take that next step,” said American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Christine Yu Moutier.

In 2020, the call line received about 2.4 million crisis calls across the country totaling to 3.6 million calls, texts and chats.

Over 42,000 of those calls were from Arizona.

“988 is a tremendous leap forward, and it models the 911 system and gives access to people in crisis an immediate resource,” said Tucson’s Public Safety Communications Administrator, Geoff Kuhn. “We support that effort, and we think that is tremendous when you have a crisis need, 988 is the appropriate place to call.”

Tucson’s 911 operator center has a collaboration with Arizona Complete Health to have licensed crisis professionals in the building if someone were to call with a mental health crisis.

“The connection and collaboration with crisis in our community has put a crisis practitioner in the 911 center- that’s unique. That exists very few places,” Kuhn said.

While 911 provides emergency personnel, they can also direct callers to local mental health resources with crisis trained professionals in the center.

“We’ve been doing that since about 2019 and so that’s a little bit different because that doesn’t exist in rural communities, it doesn’t exist in some cities, so we’ve learned a lot through that process,” said Kuhn.

If you or someone you know is going through a mental health crisis, call 988 or 911 to get help.

Visit the suicide and crisis lifeline website for more resources.