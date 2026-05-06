Picacho Peak Dairy Queen closing after more than 40 years in business

Pit stops for Blizzards and sundaes on the way from Tucson to Phoenix will soon be a thing of the past.

The Picacho Peak Dairy Queen Travel Center, a stop for more than 40 years along Interstate 10, will be permanently shutting its doors at the end of May.

In a news release, Valkyrie Musarra, Chief Operating Officer at Bowlin Travel Centers and of the Picacho Peak DQ Travel Center, said they were "deeply grateful for the overwhelming support and loyalty shown by our customers over the past 40-plus years."

"We want to thank the Arizona State Land Department (ASLD) for their kind considerations," she said in the release. "However, ultimately, we were unable to come to mutually agreeable terms that would allow us to continue as a tenant on this parcel of ASLD property going forward."

Bowlin Travel Centers, which owns and operates highway centers across Arizona and New Mexico, including the Picacho Peak Plaza next door to the DQ Travel Center, will be offering a new food offering at Picacho Peak Plaza in the coming weeks.

