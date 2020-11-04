Menu

Phoenix police: Suspect arrested after man randomly attacked

Posted at 2:41 PM, Nov 04, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a suspect has been arrested in what appears to be a random attack on a 70-year-old man who is hospitalized in critical condition.

They say 35-year-old Oscar Rodriguez is being held on suspicion of aggravated assault. It was unclear Wednesday if Rodriguez has a lawyer yet. Police say the unprovoked assault occurred Monday night and it appears the victim didn’t know his attacker.

The victim was found unconscious with head injuries and police say Rodriguez was located near the scene. He was arrested after police investigators developed probable cause.

