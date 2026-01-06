Phoenix PD: Toddler shot near 32nd Street and Broadway Road, no suspects identified

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PHOENIX — A toddler has been taken to a hospital after being shot near 32nd Street and Broadway Road.

Phoenix police were called to the area just before 12 p.m. Tuesday for a call for "unknown trouble."

When officers arrived at the scene they located a toddler with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The child, whose age has not been released, was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Phoenix police officials.

Officials did not elaborate on the extent of the child's injuries.

The suspect(s) left before officers arrived and have not been identified.

Police say they believe the situation started as a domestic violence incident but have not said who they believe to be involved.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department or 480-WITNESS to remain anonymous.

The investigation remains ongoing.

