Ex-Phoenix mayor Greg Stanton is robbed outside a restaurant

8:47 AM, Oct 15, 2018
5:15 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Police in Phoenix are searching for a man who robbed former city mayor Greg Stanton outside a restaurant.

PHOENIX MAYOR GREG STANTON

Stanton told police he was leaving one of his favorite restaurants after dining alone about 8:40 p.m. Saturday when he was approached by a man who was carrying what appeared to be a hatchet.

He says the man asked for money and fled after Stanton gave up his wallet.

Stanton then called police, who searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Stanton was elected Phoenix's mayor in 2011 after nine years as a city councilman.

He resigned last May to run for Arizona's 9th Congressional District seat.

