Phoenix airport restaurant, coffee shop workers go on strike

PHOENIX (AP) — Food service workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport have gone on strike over what they call years of failed contract negotiations.

The union representing workers for HMS Host say they want better pay, affordable health insurance and retirement contributions. HMS Host operates more than two dozen restaurants and coffee shops at the airport. The strike started Monday and comes during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

It won't affect flights, but will impact hungry travelers. HMS Host says it will offer pre-packaged food and scale down its sit-down service offerings during the strike.

