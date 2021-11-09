Watch
PGA Tour Champions wraps up 2-year super season in Phoenix

Alastair Grant/AP
Justin Thomas of the US plays out of a bunker on the 10th hole at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. The 42nd Ryder Cup will be held in France from Sept. 28-30, 2018 at Le Golf National. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Posted at 10:25 AM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 12:25:57-05

The PGA Tour Champions heads to the end of its two-year “super season" with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix.

That's where the winner of the Charles Schwab Cup will be decided. Bernhard Langer is the top seed in the 36-man field. The PGA Tour holds the Houston Open, which doesn't have anyone from the top 10 in the world. The headliners are Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau.

The LPGA Tour plays the Pelican Women's Championship, and the top 60 in the Race to the CME Globe qualify for the final event.

