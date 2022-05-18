Petitions submitted for new groundwater management district

BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) — A proposal apparently headed to the November ballot would have voters in rural southeastern Arizona decide whether to create a new regulatory district to manage groundwater use for agriculture in an area where aquifer levels have dropped in recent years.

A grassroots group collected sufficient voter signatures on petitions required under state law for a ballot measure on creation of an active management area in the Willcox basin in parts of Cochise and Graham counties.

The Cochise County Board of Supervisors was briefed Friday on the application but it isn’t known when the board will formally act to put the measure on the ballot.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

