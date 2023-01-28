Watch Now
Person injured in shooting at Holy Hope Cemetery

Posted at 4:28 PM, Jan 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-28 18:28:11-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person suffered "non-life-threatening injuries" in a shooting at Holy Hope Cemetery on Saturday, according to Tucson Police.

The cemetery is at N. Oracle Road and W. Prince Road.

TPD says officers responded and an investigation is underway. As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

