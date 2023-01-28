Person injured in shooting at Holy Hope Cemetery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person suffered "non-life-threatening injuries" in a shooting at Holy Hope Cemetery on Saturday, according to Tucson Police.
The cemetery is at N. Oracle Road and W. Prince Road.
TPD says officers responded and an investigation is underway. As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests have been made.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Youtube