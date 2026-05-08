Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash at Sabino Canyon and Snyder, PCSD said

A pedestrian was seriously injured Thursday night following a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash on Tucson’s northeast side.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the intersection of Sabino Canyon Road and Snyder Road around 8:50 p.m.

Authorities confirmed the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The intersection is currently closed in all directions as the investigation continues. Please avoid the area and take alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for updates as more information becomes available.