TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana police say a pedestrian was hit by at RR Crossing by a train.
Police say the pedestrian suffered serious trauma.
The railroad crossing is closed and police are urging drivers to avoid the area near I-10 and Cortaro Road.
Road Closure - Cortaro Rd. at RR Crossing. A pedestrian was struck by a train and has sustained serious trauma.— Marana Police Dept (@MaranaPD) June 23, 2022
The railroad crossing is closed, which has affected traffic at Cortaro and I-10. Please avoid the area.@townofmarana@KOLDNews @KVOA @kgun9