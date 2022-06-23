Watch Now
Pedestrian hit by train in Marana

Duarte, Jessica
Posted at 7:50 AM, Jun 23, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana police say a pedestrian was hit by at RR Crossing by a train.

Police say the pedestrian suffered serious trauma.

The railroad crossing is closed and police are urging drivers to avoid the area near I-10 and Cortaro Road.

