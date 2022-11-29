Pedestrian hit and killed on Kolb and Speedway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department says one person is dead after a crash on North Kolb Road and East Speedway Boulevard.
The pedestrian was hit just before 6 p.m. Monday evening.
They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Southbound Kolb Road is temporarily shut down while they investigate.
