Pedestrian dies from injuries in Jan. 5 wreck

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A pedestrian who was hit by a car the night of Jan. 5 has died from injuries suffered in the accident.

Tucson police say 44-year-old Christina Kensinger died after being hit at 8 p.m. Jan. 5 at First and Prince.

A 2006 Honda Accord was going southbound in the middle lane of First, entering the Prince section on a green light. Kensinger ran across the street against a red light, and the car hit her.

The driver stayed on scene to cooperate with the investigation. No arrests have been made and no citations have been issued.

Kensinger died Jan. 10.