First Ave. shut down after life-threatening pedestrian collision

Brandi Walker
9:04 PM, Jan 5, 2018
46 mins ago
Tuscon Police Department

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - First Avenue is shut down from E. Prince Rd. to E. Yavapai Rd. Friday night after a life-threatening pedestrian collision.

Officers from the Tucson Police Department are investigating the incident.

Avoid the area if possible.

