First Ave. shut down after life-threatening pedestrian collision

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - First Avenue is shut down from E. Prince Rd. to E. Yavapai Rd. Friday night after a life-threatening pedestrian collision.

Officers from the Tucson Police Department are investigating the incident.

Avoid the area if possible.

Traffic Alert 🚨: 1st Ave is shut down from Prince to Yavapai as officers investigate a life threatening pedestrian collision. pic.twitter.com/AbXH12OImX — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) January 6, 2018

