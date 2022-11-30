Pedestrian dies following car crash on Speedway Boulevard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A woman has passed away after a white 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee hit her on Speedway Boulevard between North Swan Road and North Rosemont Boulevard.

Public Information Officer Sergeant Richard Gradillas told KGUN 9 it all began at around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday when police first heard about the crash.

He says officers arrived to find 64-year-old Roxane Marie Fobes suffering from the Jeep hitting her.

Despite emergency crews trying to save her life, Sgt. Gradillas confirms Fobes died at the scene.

He adds the driver of the Jeep cooperated with police. Officers determined she was "not impaired."

According to Sgt. Gradillas, the major contributing factor to Fobes' death was her jaywalking.

