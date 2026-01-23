Pedestrian dies days after being struck on Speedway, Tucson Police say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man has died days after being struck by a vehicle while crossing East Speedway Boulevard, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Police say the collision happened around 8 p.m. on January 17 in the 3700 block of East Speedway Boulevard. Officers from TPD’s Midtown Division and crews from the Tucson Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle-pedestrian crash.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle, a Hyundai sedan, was not injured and remained at the scene, cooperating with officers. Traffic detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called in to investigate.

Investigators say witness interviews and physical evidence show the pedestrian was crossing the six lanes of Speedway from north to south, outside of a marked or unmarked crosswalk. Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing when he was struck by the eastbound Hyundai in the curb lane.

An officer with TPD’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit evaluated the driver and determined they were not impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash. Police say any alcohol or drugs in the pedestrian’s system will be determined through medical records.

On January 22, the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner notified police that the pedestrian had died from injuries sustained in the collision. He was identified as 59-year-old Walter James Pain. Police say his family has been notified.

TPD says jaywalking was the major contributing factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing, and no civil citations or criminal charges have been issued at this time.