Pedestrian critically injured at Campbell and Irvington Monday

Traffic expected to be restricted at intersection for hours
A pedestrian was treated for life-threatening injuries after a Monday morning crash.
Posted at 7:30 AM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 09:30:51-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pedestrian was treated for life-threatening injuries after a Monday morning crash.

Tucson police say the crash happened at Campbell and Irvington and that traffic would be restricted for much of the morning.

Ajo Way and Country Club worked as alternates.

