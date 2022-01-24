Pedestrian critically injured at Campbell and Irvington Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pedestrian was treated for life-threatening injuries after a Monday morning crash.
Tucson police say the crash happened at Campbell and Irvington and that traffic would be restricted for much of the morning.
Ajo Way and Country Club worked as alternates.
