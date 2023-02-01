Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal & Regional News

Actions

Pedestrian collision shuts down portion of I-10 near Marana

i-10.png
Google Maps
i-10.png
Posted at 2:52 AM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 04:52:42-05

A fatal collision has shut down a portion of I-10's eastbound lanes west of Ina Road.

The Department of Public Safety tells us it appears that a commercial vehicle collided with a pedestrian.

Traffic is being diverted in that area at this time.

We will keep you updated throughout the morning both online and on Good Morning Tucson.
----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE