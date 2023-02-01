Pedestrian collision shuts down portion of I-10 near Marana

A fatal collision has shut down a portion of I-10's eastbound lanes west of Ina Road.
The Department of Public Safety tells us it appears that a commercial vehicle collided with a pedestrian.
Traffic is being diverted in that area at this time.
We will keep you updated throughout the morning both online and on Good Morning Tucson.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Youtube