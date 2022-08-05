PDEQ issues pollution advisory Friday, Aug. 5

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Friday, the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality issued a ground-level ozone air pollution advisory for the Tucson metro area.
This agency warned that those who are especially sensitive to air pollution could experience breathing problems.
PDEQ recommends those who are sensitive to pollution to stay indoors during the advisory.
