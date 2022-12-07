PCSD: Motorcycle wreck snarls traffic Wednesday near Shannon, Magee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a Wednesday motorcycle wreck near North Shannon and West Magee Roads.
A victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to PCSD, eastbound Magee was closed near the intersection.
Ina and La Canada worked as alternates.
