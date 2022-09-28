PCSD: Wreck shuts down Duval Mine Road Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a wreck on Duval Mine Road Wednesday.
According to the department, the road was closed between Rio-Altar and Continental Road.
A woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Interstate 19 worked as an alternate.
