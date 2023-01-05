PCSD: Wreck closes eastbound Ina Road Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a car wreck near Ina Road and Giaconda Way Thursday.
One person was treated at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to the department, eastbound Ina was shut down between North La Oesta Avenue and Oracle Road.
Possible alternates included Magee Road and La Canada Drive.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.