Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD warns about QR code scam using Nancy Guthrie

The Pima County Sheriff's Department wants you to know about scam posts asking for money to help with the search for Nancy Guthrie
PCSD_file.png
KGUN 9
File photo of Pima County Sheriff's Department vehicle
PCSD_file.png
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) warning the public Monday night about a QR code scam on social media.

According to PCSD, the posts involve asking people for money to help in the search for Nancy Guthrie.

"PCSD will never ask for money related to this case, or any investigation," PCSD said in a post on Facebook.

"If you see one of these posts, ignore it, and report it. Stay alert and help spread the word," PCSD said.

You can find the department's full statement here.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
Team Near You

Community Inspired Journalism