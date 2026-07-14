PCSD warns about QR code scam using Nancy Guthrie

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) warning the public Monday night about a QR code scam on social media.

According to PCSD, the posts involve asking people for money to help in the search for Nancy Guthrie.

"PCSD will never ask for money related to this case, or any investigation," PCSD said in a post on Facebook.

"If you see one of these posts, ignore it, and report it. Stay alert and help spread the word," PCSD said.

You can find the department's full statement here.