PCSD: Vulnerable 84-year-old woman missing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing 84-year-old woman.
According to the department, Sally Ziegler was last seen at 6:45 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of West Lidell Drive.
She was wearing a purple t-shirt and grey pants.
She is 5-6, 135 pounds and has brown eyes and grey hair.
Those with information should call 911.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.