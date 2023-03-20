PCSD: Vulnerable 84-year-old woman missing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing 84-year-old woman.

According to the department, Sally Ziegler was last seen at 6:45 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of West Lidell Drive.

She was wearing a purple t-shirt and grey pants.

She is 5-6, 135 pounds and has brown eyes and grey hair.

Those with information should call 911.

