PCSD: Southwest crash causes multiple road closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on West Valencia Road and South Camino Verde involving injuries.
Southbound lanes on South Camino Verde are closed north of West Valencia Road.
Westbound lanes on West Valencia Road are closed at the intersection of Valencia Road and Camino Verde.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
