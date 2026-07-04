PCSD shuts down intersection at Sahuarita, Rinconado for crash investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking drivers to avoid an area south of a the I-10 eastbound closure following a crash.

Around 9 p.m. Friday, PCSD says it shut down the intersection of E. Sahuarita Road and N. Calle Rinconado for a vehicle collision. KGUN 9 reached out to deputies for information on how many people were involved and if there were any injuries. PCSD says two vehicles were involved and the driver of one vehicle plus the passenger of the second vehicle were taken to a local hospital. Both are said to have non-life threatening injuries.

This crash and closure follows another incident Friday evening that shut down I-10 Eastbound at milepost 291 near Vail. That incident happened around 6:30 p.m.. The Department of Public Safety is handling the investigation that is still ongoing as of 10 p.m. Friday. KGUN 9 did reach out to DPS and PCSD about whether the crash on Sahuarita Road is related to an increase in traffic in the area as a result of the I-10 Eastbound lane closures but both agencies have not yet responded.