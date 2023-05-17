PCSD: Serious injury crash on Irvington Road leads to road closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash near Irvington Road involving serious injuries.
The crash occurred on West Irvington Road and South Cholla Boulevard.
Irvington Road is closed in both directions between Mission and San Joaquin.
Deputies ask to avoid the area.
