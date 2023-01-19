Watch Now
Pima County Sheriff's Department sergeant arrested for sexual assault

Ricardo Garcia was arrested and terminated from PCSD
Posted at 6:45 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 20:45:15-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After an investigation, the Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested Sergeant Ricardo Garcia for sexual assault.

On Dec. 18, 2022, a criminal investigation was held for Garcia after a sexual assault while he was off-duty.

Garcia was then arrested and the PCSD will be terminating him.

