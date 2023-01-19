Pima County Sheriff's Department sergeant arrested for sexual assault

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After an investigation, the Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested Sergeant Ricardo Garcia for sexual assault.
On Dec. 18, 2022, a criminal investigation was held for Garcia after a sexual assault while he was off-duty.
Garcia was then arrested and the PCSD will be terminating him.
