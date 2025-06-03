Watch Now
PCSD seeks public help related to investigation of suspicious Mescal-area fires

Call 911 or 88-CRIME with any related informationn
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in an ongoing investigation of suspicious fires in the Mescal/J6 area.
Mescal arson investigation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in an ongoing investigation of suspicious fires in the Mescal/J6 area.

Arson detectives have been investigating approximately nine separate fires in the area since January, according to a PCSD media release. The fires have gotten increasingly closer to residential properties in recent months, says law enforcement.

PCSD asks residents in the Mescal/J6 area to review any available home security or trail cam footage for unfamiliar faces, unusual vehicles or any other suspicious behavior.

Members of the public who may have information are asked to call 911, or submit anonymous tips by calling 88-CRIME, or by visiting www.88crime.org.

