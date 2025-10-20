PCSD seeks 2 who robbed Catalina Foothills nursing home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department seeks two who robbed a nursing home in the Catalina Foothills in August.

On Aug. 27, a man and a woman entered a nursing home near East River Road and North Craycroft Road, according to PCSD.

PCSD says the two entered multiple rooms and spoke with residents before taking a satchel to one room containing the victim's military ID and about $150 in cash.

PCSD says the woman appears to be in her 50s or 60s and is described as Hispanic or Middle Eastern. The man appears to be in his 20s and is described as Middle Eastern with a skinny build and several tattoos on both arms by PCSD.

If you have any information, please contact PCSD's non-emergency line at (520) 351-4900 or 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.