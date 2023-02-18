PCSD searching for vulnerable 91-year-old

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for 91-year-old Adrian Ingalsbe, who was last seen Feb. 18.

Ingalsbe is described as a 5'9" male with brown eyes and white hair.

He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, tan pants and a blue button-up jacket.

His last known location was 25000 W. Avra Valley Rd and his mode of transportation was a white 2013 Buick Lacrosse with the license plate ATE0235.

If anyone has information on the missing man, please call 911.