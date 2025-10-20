Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PCSD searching for missing 14-year-old girl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Jasmine Gonzalez, 14, was last seen on Oct. 10 around 4:30 a.m. near East River Road and North Craycroft Road, according to PCSD.

PCSD describes Gonzalez as 5'2", thin build, with brown hair and black-colored eyes. She was possibly wearing a light-colored shirt with shorts or leggings and dark purple Crocs with a hint of blue and pink.

Gonzalez is non-verbal.

KGUN 9 will keep you updated as we gather more information.

