PCSD Search and Rescue Unit rescues hikers, reminds public to stay hydrated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue Unit conducted a hiker rescue Monday on Saguaro National Park's Sweetwater Trail.
Crews advise hikers to plan accordingly as days get hotter and to stay hydrated:
Hiker rescue this afternoon with @SaguaroNPS on the Sweetwater Trail. Plan your hike accordingly. The heat is upon us. Try to finish your hike before it’s too hot. Bring plenty of food and water; turn around when you drink half your water. pic.twitter.com/RgDS32YK9k— PCSD Search and Rescue (@PCSD_SAR) May 22, 2023
