Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD Search and Rescue Unit rescues hikers, reminds public to stay hydrated

FwxAyxIaEAINuxG.jpg
Twitter: @PCSD_SAR
FwxAyxIaEAINuxG.jpg
Posted at 3:43 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 18:43:55-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue Unit conducted a hiker rescue Monday on Saguaro National Park's Sweetwater Trail.

Crews advise hikers to plan accordingly as days get hotter and to stay hydrated:

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Watch KGUN 9 on your favorite streaming device 24/7!