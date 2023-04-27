PCSD: Ruthrauff Road closed due to crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash near Ruthrauff Road.
The incident occurred on Ruthrauff Road east of I-10 between Maryville and Kain which happened to be closed.
Deputies say utility lines are down in the area.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.
