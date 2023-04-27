Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD: Ruthrauff Road closed due to crash

PCSD logo
PCSD
PCSD logo
Posted at 2:13 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 17:13:23-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash near Ruthrauff Road.

The incident occurred on Ruthrauff Road east of I-10 between Maryville and Kain which happened to be closed.

Deputies say utility lines are down in the area.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

THE NEWS YOU NEED. ANYTIME, ANYWHERE.