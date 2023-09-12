PCSD: Robbery at Circle K, woman broke window and stole liquor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a robbery at Circle K.

The incident occurred on Aug. 5 around 2:04 a.m. at the Circle K located at 4965 W. Ajo Way.

Witnesses said a woman broke the window, entered the store and stole liquor from behind the counter before leaving.

Deputies say she was part of a group of people who arrived in a black and white Mustang, and a maroon Charger or Challenger with black racing stripes.

Anyone with information contact 911 or 88-CRIME.