PCSD: Road rage leads to person getting shot in the leg

Posted at 9:36 PM, Apr 05, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to road rage which led to one person getting shot in the leg.

This occurred on Wednesday evening near Oracle and River Road.

According to PCSD, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation remains ongoing.

All parties are accounted for and there is no risk to public safety.

