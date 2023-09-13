Watch Now
PCSD: Road closures due to flooding

After afternoon storms, PCSD is reporting a portion of Wilmot Road closed Wednesday.
Posted at 4:42 PM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 19:42:46-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department has issued notifications of road closures due to flooding and road damage:

The following are closed in both directions:

  • Wilmot Road north of Sahuarita Road and south of Old Vail Connection

PCSD says drivers should find an alternate route.
