PCSD: Road closures due to flooding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department has issued notifications of road closures due to flooding and road damage:
The following are closed in both directions:
- Wilmot Road north of Sahuarita Road and south of Old Vail Connection
PCSD says drivers should find an alternate route.
KGUN 9 will update this story as new information becomes available.
