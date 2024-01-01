PCSD: Road closure on Gates Pass Road due to crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on West Gates Pass Road on Monday afternoon.
Gates Pass is closed to East and Westbound traffic between South Kinney and the East Scenic View Lookout.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
