PCSD: Road closure near due to crash near Camino De Oeste

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sherriff Department are on the scene of a collision near Camino De Oeste.
The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon at North Camino De Oeste and North Drabble Way.
North Camino De Oeste will be closed between West Doria Drive and West Lessing Lane.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.