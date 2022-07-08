PCSD: Road closure near due to crash near Camino De Oeste

Watch Now
Posted at 6:49 PM, Jul 07, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sherriff Department are on the scene of a collision near Camino De Oeste.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon at North Camino De Oeste and North Drabble Way.

North Camino De Oeste will be closed between West Doria Drive and West Lessing Lane.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

