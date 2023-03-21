PCSD: Road closure due to disabled train engine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a disabled Union Pacific Rail Road Engine.
The intersection of Ajo Way and Contractors Way is currently closed.
PCSD encourages drivers to use Irvington Road as an alternate route as traffic will be delayed.
Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.
