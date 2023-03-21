Watch Now
PCSD: Road closure due to disabled train engine

PCSD
Posted at 3:21 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 18:21:00-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a disabled Union Pacific Rail Road Engine.

The intersection of Ajo Way and Contractors Way is currently closed.

PCSD encourages drivers to use Irvington Road as an alternate route as traffic will be delayed.

