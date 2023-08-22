Watch Now
PCSD: Road closure due to crash on Silverbell Road

Posted at 8:52 PM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 23:52:08-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on Silverbell Road involving injuries.

The incident occurred on North Trico Road just South of West Silverbell Road on Monday night.

Both north and southbound lanes on North Trico Road are closed.

Deputies ask drivers to avoid the are and find an alternative route.  

