PCSD: Road closure due to crash on Silverbell Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on Silverbell Road involving injuries.
The incident occurred on North Trico Road just South of West Silverbell Road on Monday night.
Traffic Collision / Trico Road and Silverbell Road https://t.co/LZymZReJgY pic.twitter.com/MfV6W5N8Ca— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) August 22, 2023
Both north and southbound lanes on North Trico Road are closed.
Deputies ask drivers to avoid the are and find an alternative route.
