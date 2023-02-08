Watch Now
PCSD: Road closure due to crash on Picture Rocks

Lane restrictions ending soon on Kinney Road.
Posted at 3:55 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 17:55:37-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on Picture Rocks Road.

East and westbound Picture Rocks Road will be closed between Spring Wagon and Featherstone Drives.

Drivers should expect delays and are asked to find an alternate route.

