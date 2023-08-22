Watch Now
PCSD: Road closure due to car fire on Catalina Highway

The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a car fire leading to a temporary road closure.
Posted at 5:14 PM, Aug 21, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a car fire leading to a temporary road closure.

Deputies inform General Hitchcock Highway is temporarily closed at milepost 4.5.

Both north and southbound lanes are closed.  

PCSD advises to avoid the area.

