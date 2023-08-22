PCSD: Road closure due to car fire on Catalina Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a car fire leading to a temporary road closure.
Deputies inform General Hitchcock Highway is temporarily closed at milepost 4.5.
Both north and southbound lanes are closed.
PCSD advises to avoid the area.
