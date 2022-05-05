PCSD offering free Rape Aggression Defense class

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is offering a free Rape Aggression Defense class.
R.A.D. teaches women ages 12 and older to fight against sexual assaults and attacks.
It is a two-part course which will be held on Saturday's.
Participants must attend both courses.
To learn more and sign up visit pimasheriff.org.
