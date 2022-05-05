Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD offering free Rape Aggression Defense class

Flight Attendant Self-defense
Ash-har Quraishi
Flight Attendant Self-defense
Posted at 12:14 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 15:15:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is offering a free Rape Aggression Defense class.

R.A.D. teaches women ages 12 and older to fight against sexual assaults and attacks.

It is a two-part course which will be held on Saturday's.

Participants must attend both courses.

To learn more and sign up visit pimasheriff.org.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰