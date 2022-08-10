PCSD: Multiple power poles down

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is responding to multiple downed power poles on Linda Vista Boulevard.
Linda Vista Boulevard is closed between Bald Eagle Avenue and Waterbuck Drive.
The roadway will remain closed while crews work to safely remove and/or repair the downed power poles.
Deputies ask drivers to find alternate route.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.